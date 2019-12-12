Telangana to pressurise Centre for release of GST grants

By Express News Service

Up against the wall as far as finances are concerned, the state Cabinet has decided that pressure should be put on the Centre for release of GST and other grants.

The Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday, reportedly expressed unhappiness over the attitude of the BJP government at the Centre.

Though it is not clear how the TRS would exert pressure on the Centre, the dharna staged by TRS MPs in Delhi over non-release of GST is considered an indication.

However, as of now, there is no immediate plan for Rao to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said. The form of the TRS’ fight will be known only after a few days.

The Cabinet discussed at length the State’s deteriorating financial situation arising out of the economic slowdown and also the non-cooperation by the Centre in releasing States’ share of Central taxes. Finance department officials circulated a detailed note on the State’s financial situation to the Cabinet.

An official press release, issued late on Wednesday night, said the Cabinet directed the secretaries of all departments to follow strict financial discipline, as the State’s revenues fell due to the economic slowdown.

The Cabinet directed the departments not to spend even a single rupee more than their budget allocations. The Cabinet discussed mobilising additional financial resources and also judicious use of finances.

In another decision, the State Cabinet cleared a proposal to build a barrage across the Godavari at Dummugudem. The barrage is proposed to store 37 tmcft of Godavari water and also help generate 320 MW power. The estimated cost of the project is `3,482 crore, which will be spent in two Budget years, the Cabinet decided.

CM upset with officials

The chief minister his expressed ire with Panchayat Raj officials who failed to continue the spirit of the 30-day action plan in villages. Though there was a tremendous response from the public for the 30-day action plan, the officials concerned failed to continue it, Rao felt.