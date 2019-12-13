Elite force: Women-in-safari guard Telangana Governor Tamilasai

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Like men from special forces who perform duties of crowd control during visits of VVIPs and VIPs, women in safari suits belonging to the Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) are guarding Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan during her tours of the city and districts.

The ISW is an elite wing that provides security to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. A senior officer of ISW told Express, “We got applause from the government and Governor for providing women security staff.”

Keeping in mind the requirement of women staff, ISW officials recruited a number of women from the police department for the purpose of guarding the Governor and chief minister.

“The guidelines for recruitment of women into ISW is same as what we follow in the department for men. As far as training is concerned, we made some changes for women ISW personnel on how to protect the target (VVIPs) in emergencies, on crowd control, alertness, scan for anti-social elements and their activities during public tour of VVIPs”, said the ISW official.

Security is provided to the Governor in a shift-based manner and a senior rank of woman officer from ISW monitors her security.

With the Governor visiting districts and various parts of the city to meet people, the women in safari play a key role in mob control and other security arrangements.

Apart from the women in safaris, women in mufti are also a part of Governor’s security.

They mingle in the crowd and monitor security by taking safety measures for smooth functioning of Governor’s programmes.

The women security staff also inquire about the places to be visited by Governor and her family.