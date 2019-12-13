KCR turned ‘Brand Hyderabad’ into ‘Brandy Hyderabad’: K Laxman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president K Laxman on Thursday lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over ‘indiscriminate’ liquor sales issue and accused the latter of trying to transform “Brand Hyderabad” into “Brandy Hyderabad”.

While participating in the “BJP Mahila Sankalpa Deeksha” at Indira Park, which saw party leader DK Aruna sit in a two-day hunger strike, demanding liquor ban in the State, Laxman alleged that the chief minister is encouraging indiscriminate liquor consumption as well as belt shops and permit rooms in the State.

The BJP leader claimed that the State government’s policy on liquor and negligence of police are one of the main reasons behind the incidents like Disha rape and murder. He alleged that the chief minister has turned Hyderabad into the capital of drugs and liquor.

Meanwhile, DK Aruna’s hunger strike received good response from all walks of people. BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, MLA T Raja Singh and MLC N Ramachandra Rao extended their solidarity by visiting Indira Park.

