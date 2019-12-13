KTR inaugurates library in Telangana Bhavan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and Minister for IT & Industries KT Rama Rao inaugurated a library in Telangana Bhavan on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao revealed that the library would be equipped with books on Telangana movement, its history and the developments that took place after formation of the state besides the regular newspapers, magazines and periodicals.

Later, Rama Rao distributed insurance cheques to the family members of the deceased party workers.

MLC Srinivas Reddy, party secretary Gattu Ramachandra Rao and State Library Chairman Sridhar were present on the occasion.