Home States Telangana

South Central Railway kiosk produces water out of thin air, literally

In this system, instead of using normal water for filtration and consumption, water is directly harvested from the air through a series of steps.

Published: 13th December 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

People buying water from the Atmospheric Water Generator kiosk installed at Secunderabad Railway Station on ThursdayPeople buying water from the Atmospheric Water Generator kiosk installed at Secunderabad Railway Station on Thursday

People buying water from the Atmospheric Water Generator kiosk installed at Secunderabad Railway Station on ThursdayPeople buying water from the Atmospheric Water Generator kiosk installed at Secunderabad Railway Station on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a first-of-its-kind initiative over Indian Railways, South Central Railway installed an ‘Atmospheric Water Generator’ kiosk on Platform no 1 at Secunderabad Railway Station on Thursday.

This kiosk has been installed as part of Green Initiatives and Water Conservation measures being adopted by the SCR. This innovative technology is developed under “Make in India” concept by Maithri Aquatech and named as Meghdoot. 

In this system, instead of using normal water for filtration and consumption, water is directly harvested from the air through a series of steps.

Under this, air flows into the machine through a filtration system duly filtering out the contaminants present in the moisture-laden air.

Then the filtered air passes through a cooling chamber wherein the air is condensed. The condensed air is converted into water and drops into a storage tank provided for the purpose.

The dropped water from the tank passes through multiple level filtration which removes odour and any other impurities and then it passes through an Ultra Violet ray (UV) system.

Essential minerals are added to the filtered water before it is ready for consumption. The water produced under this system fulfils the norms of the World Health Organisation and also Indian standards for consumption. It is also approved by Ministry of Jal Shakti as safe and healthy. 

The kiosk installed at Secunderabad station produces around 1,000 litres per day. It has been proposed to charge Rs 8 per litre along with the bottle and Rs 5 per litre if passengers bring their own containers. Coin vending machine facility is also available wherein passengers can directly fill their water bottles by dropping a Rs 5 coin. The storage tank is of food-grade material (stainless steel) and the freshness of water is maintained for several days. 

Bottles to cost Rs 8

The kiosk installed at Secunderabad station produces around 1,000 litres per day. It has been proposed to charge Rs 8 per litre along with the bottle, and Rs 5 per litre if passengers bring their own containers with themselves.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Central Railway Atmospheric Water Generator
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp