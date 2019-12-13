Telangana government to provide onion seeds on subsidy basis: Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is planning to provide onion seeds on subsidy basis to farmers and is also deliberating on fixing the support price.

If the farmers are unable to get the support price for the onions, the government will procure the produce.

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy announced the move after launching the TS Seed brand logo and Seed Ratham here on Thursday at the fourth annual meeting of seed farmers.

The Minister alleged that the traders outside the State were responsible for the present shortage of onions and the skyrocketing of prices.

He said, “The State government will soon prepare an action plan for protecting the onion farmers, as well as consumers. Farmers in the districts need to concentrate on the cultivation of mustard, coriander and cumin seeds as well.”

Launching the TS Seed brand logo, the Minister said that there was a huge demand for TS seed across the country and advised the farmers to produce quality seeds. Elaborating that poultry farmers were facing issues due to non-availability of sufficient maize, Niranjan Reddy said that the Cabinet sub-committee was currently studying how to bail out poultry farmers.

Principal Secretary to Government Agriculture Cooperation Department C Parthasarathi, MLA A Venkateswar Reddy, TS Seed development corporation chairman Kondabala Koteswara Rao and other officials were present on the occasion.