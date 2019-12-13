TSPSC to appoint 324 Forest Beat Officers 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of 324 meritorious candidates who appeared for the Forest Beat Officers (FBO) examination and were not selected will be called for verification, informed the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) in a circular on Thursday.

In 2017, a notification to fill 1,313 positions of FBOs was released by the TSPSC, but only 1,282 candidates got selected for the position. Of this, only 875 candidates joined the services.