CLP leader Mallu mocks KCR’s handling of Telangana’s finances

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said that K Chandrasekhar Rao’s one year rule in his second term as chief minister would make one feel insecure and agitated over what lay in store for Telangana.

Speaking to the media, the Congress leader said that though he had cautioned him about the impending financial crisis, the chief minister tried to ridicule him but now he is not feeling the pinch. He is asking officials to be frugal in spending and insisting that the watchword should be financial discipline.

The way Intermediate examinations were conducted last year made one hang head in shame. Several students committed suicide which never happened in the past, even when the State was undivided.

Whenever KCR wanted money, he would announced big ticket projects and would rake in kick-backs. It has become a habit for him, Vikramarka said and wondered why KCR is keen on raising more loans at a time the outstanding debt of the State is nearly `3 lakh crore.Meanwhile, another Congress leader Vijayashanthi said that if any one had benefited during the one year of KCR’s rule its his family and the

TRS party

KCR lowered image of TS, says Uttam

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday said that the hallmarks of the KCR’s one year rule were murders, suicides, rapes, debts and protests. Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here, the Nalgonda MP said that KCR with his inept handling of law and order had lowered the image of the State in the eyes of the people of the country.