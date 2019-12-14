Home States Telangana

CLP leader Mallu mocks KCR’s handling of Telangana’s finances

The Congress leader said that though he had cautioned him about the impending financial crisis, the chief minister tried to ridicule him but now he is not feeling the pinch.

Published: 14th December 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (Photo |Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said that K Chandrasekhar Rao’s one year rule in his second term as chief minister would make one feel insecure and agitated over what lay in store for Telangana.

Speaking to the media, the Congress leader said that though he had cautioned him about the impending financial crisis, the chief minister tried to ridicule him but now he is not feeling the pinch. He is asking officials to be frugal in spending and insisting that the watchword should be financial discipline.

The way Intermediate examinations were conducted last year made one hang head in shame. Several students committed suicide which never happened in the past, even when the State was undivided.
Whenever KCR wanted money, he would announced big ticket projects and would rake in kick-backs. It has become a habit for him, Vikramarka said and wondered why KCR is keen on raising more loans at a time the outstanding debt of the State is nearly `3 lakh crore.Meanwhile, another Congress leader Vijayashanthi said that if any one had benefited during the one year of KCR’s rule its  his family and the
TRS party

KCR lowered image of TS, says Uttam
TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday said that the hallmarks of the KCR’s one year rule were murders, suicides, rapes, debts and protests. Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here, the Nalgonda MP said that KCR with his inept handling of law and order had lowered the image of the State in the eyes of the people of the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka CLP Mallu Bhatti mocks KCR
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp