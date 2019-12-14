Shinzo Abe cancelling India tour over Citizenship Act a shame for us, says AIMIM chief Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi described Japan PM Shinzo Abe cancelling his India tour over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as a ‘massive embarrassment’.

Owaisi said, “It is a massive embarrassment for us. But the bigger embarrassment is having a Minister of Home Affairs (@AmitShah) who thought everything will be normal in Assam after passing an unconstitutional Citizenship Amendment Bill and doubling down on NRC.”

Abe, whose visit was scheduled between December 15 and 17, has postponed his visit the MEA confirmed. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “With reference to the proposed visit of Japanese PM Shinzo Abe to India, both sides have decided to defer the visit to a mutually convenient date in the near future.” Recently, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan also called off their visits.