Situation would improve if officials are sent to prison: Telangana High Court

Published: 14th December 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure with the authorities concerned for their negligence in implementing the court’s orders, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday warned that the situation would improve if one or two officials are sent to prison.

The number of contempt cases are increasing day by day due to non-compliance of court orders.At present, about 2,000 contempt cases are pending before the high court, and of them about 800 cases are pending before one of the judges.“You instruct the officials of all departments concerned to learn how to respect the court orders, else we know how to make them to respect”, the bench told the state advocate general.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, made these observations when the special counsel of the government urged the court to condone the delay of about 460 days in filing an appeal in a contempt case.

After hearing the plea of the special counsel on condone delay, the bench told the Advocate General BS Prasad, who was present in the court hall, that the number of contempt cases have been increasing due to officials negligence to comply with the court orders.

In reply, the AG submitted that the court orders are being implemented wherever it is possible, and filing contempt appeals and vacate petitions in respect of orders where there is no scope.

Not satisfied with the above submissions, the bench reminded about its order passed eight months ago suggesting the State government for framing “State litigation policy’, and also suggested for setting up of an ‘examining committee’ to facilitate employees having disputes relating to their service to first approach such committee for redressal.

