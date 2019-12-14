Home States Telangana

Supreme Court has shown the way for SIT, but who’ll vouch for police version?

It is the police who said it was they who resorted to the commission of the crime.

Published: 14th December 2019 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad veterinary murder

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By R Pridhvi Raj
Express News Service

Public outrage is like a tidal wave. It subsidises as fast as it rises. In Disha’s rape and murder case too, it has cooled off after the four suspects had been gunned down.  Now the time of reckoning has arrived. The truth has to come out in both the cases -- the unfortunate end of Disha and the death of the four suspects in the case.

The difficulty is neither Disha nor the accused are alive. The only point that is clear is that Disha had been set on fire and her charred body was found underneath a bridge at Chatanpally in Shadnagar mandal in Rangareddy district on November  28. Till now there were doubts whether the body was that of Disha or not, but the DNA test had clinched it.

It has now become amply clear that the purpose of the SIT, constituted in the wake of the gunning down of the four accused at Chatanpally on December 6, was mainly to prosecute the dead persons for snatching fire arms from the police and trying to attack them in an attempt to flee.

The FIR that was registered after the death of the four accused in the “encounter” was against them and the purpose of the investigation was to establish the deadmen’s guilt in trying to attack the policemen. This, in essence, was the response from the police to the “encounter”.

In its order on Thursday, the Supreme Court said that it was “rather odd,” as it was obvious that no prosecution could be contemplated against the dead persons who can neither be tried nor convicted.
The Supreme Court, in the order, also made a mention that the SIT was constituted to investigate the offences mentioned in the FIR against the four accused, though one of the clauses stated that the SIT would also investigate the cause of the death of the four suspects.

Nothing is certain
Interestingly, the counsel for the State government had argued that there was no need to prosecute the policemen and maintained that the FIR had been filed only against the suspects for trying to kill police personnel and the trial court will take a call on whether the encounter was fake or genuine.
As far as other aspects of the cases are concerned, nothing is clear and certain. It is the police say-so that the quartet was responsible for the rape and murder. The four accused did not say a word whether they did it or not.

It is the police who said it was they who resorted to the commission of the crime. How did they die? Again there is no way of knowing. There is only the version of the police that they opened fire in self-defence. It is for you to take it or leave it.

The apex court has ordered a judicial inquiry as, unlike the people, courts will not act in a fit of emotion. The apex court said that no one knows what happened on the day of the encounter and that inquiry against the police personnel who opened fire had to be conducted to get to the bottom of the truth.

“We are not saying that the police personnel are guilty. We do not know anything and we are also not drawing any conclusions,” the Supreme Court said. As far as the encounter is concerned, the SC has shown the right path for the investigation to follow but there is no one to vouch for the police version that the four, killed in the encounter, were actually the ones who raped and killed the veterinary doctor. No one knows about what role each one had in the perpetration of the crime.

Had they been alive and proper investigation and trial been conducted, the truth would have come out. There is no way of knowing if they were like Satyam Babu in the murder of 19-year-old pharmacy student Ayesha Meera in Vijayawada in December, 2007 who was acquitted of all charges in March, 2017 and was released. At least he was dumped in jail unlike the four in Disha’s case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad rape Hyderabad veterinarian rape case Hyderabad veterinarian rapist encounter
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp