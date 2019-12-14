Telangana government ordinance: Ex-High Court judges can now chair Lokayukta Act

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has issued an Ordinance amending the Lokayukta Act, paving the way for the appointment of a retired high court judge as its chairman. The Ordinance was published in the State Gazette on Friday.

The Telangana Lokayukta (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 amended Section 3 of the Lokayukta Act, 1983 to read: “The person to be appointed as the Lokayukta shall be a retired chief justice of a high court or a retired judge of a high court.”

Meanwhile, the government is expected to appoint members to the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) in a couple of days. The government issued orders in November for constituting the TSHRC.