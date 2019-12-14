Home States Telangana

Telangana owes power firms Rs 5.9K crore

Telangana buys power from the Jaipur plant of the SCCL, but has not been making regular payments.

Published: 14th December 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

NTPC power plant

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government’s pending dues to power generating companies and Discoms are a whopping Rs 5,913 crore (till the end of September).

Though Genco officials are tight-lipped about the dues from the State, the Payment Ratification And Analysis in Power procurement for bringing Transparency in Invoicing of generators (PRAAPATI) website stated that of the dues, the amount owed to NTPC alone was about Rs 1,857 crore.

Against this backdrop, the Union Power Ministry on Friday held a meeting with all states on the dues to power generation companies. TS Transco joint managing director (JMD) R Srinivas Rao attended the meeting in Delhi and spoke about the dues the State government owes power generation companies and Discoms.

Recently, Union Power Minister RK Singh directed states to clear their dues to power generation companies, which are to receive more than Rs 60,000 crore.

Telangana, for instance, buys power from the Jaipur plant of the SCCL, but has not been making regular payments.

Meanwhile, the State government on Friday permitted the TS Transco to redeem bonds worth Rs 135 crore to meet the expenses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Telangana government Telangana owes power frims
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp