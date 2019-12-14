Telangana owes power firms Rs 5.9K crore

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government’s pending dues to power generating companies and Discoms are a whopping Rs 5,913 crore (till the end of September).

Though Genco officials are tight-lipped about the dues from the State, the Payment Ratification And Analysis in Power procurement for bringing Transparency in Invoicing of generators (PRAAPATI) website stated that of the dues, the amount owed to NTPC alone was about Rs 1,857 crore.

Against this backdrop, the Union Power Ministry on Friday held a meeting with all states on the dues to power generation companies. TS Transco joint managing director (JMD) R Srinivas Rao attended the meeting in Delhi and spoke about the dues the State government owes power generation companies and Discoms.

Recently, Union Power Minister RK Singh directed states to clear their dues to power generation companies, which are to receive more than Rs 60,000 crore.

Telangana, for instance, buys power from the Jaipur plant of the SCCL, but has not been making regular payments.

Meanwhile, the State government on Friday permitted the TS Transco to redeem bonds worth Rs 135 crore to meet the expenses.