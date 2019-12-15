BJP launches ‘Namami Musi’ programme in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president K Laxman on Saturday said that the party will take up the ‘Namami Musi’ (cleaning of Musi river) programme on a mission mode after taking suggestions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue. Launching the ‘Namami Musi’ programme at Ananthagiri in Vikarabad district, Laxman said that he was delighted to inaugurate the programme at Musi’s birthplace.

"Musi river has historical significance. Hyderabad stands on its banks and its divides the old city and the new city. Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar dams were built on it, which used to serve as a source of water for Hyderabad," he said.

"But Musi is in a pathetic condition now, with huge quantities of waste from different industries being released into the river. We need a clean Musi for the good health of people and to protect the environment," he said. He revealed that a pledge would be taken on ‘Namami Musi’ at Bapughat in Hyderabad on Monday.