Killing rapists just won’t help: Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender contradicts KTR

HYDERABAD: Contradicting the opinion of TRS working president KT Rama Rao, that rape convicts should be awarded capital punishment, Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday said killing of those accused of rape, or awarding capital punishment to rape convicts, can’t be a permanent solution to end rape. He said this at the Manava Vikasa Vedika Mahasabha event organised at Huzurabad.

Commenting on the incident of the rape of a veterinarian doctor, Rajender said many people consider human life more precious than any other, and to end the evil of rape, a transformational change must be brought in society. He added that capital punishment, or killing of the accused, can only be a temporary solution to avenge the anger in society.

Rama Rao had earlier asked for the IPC and CrPC to be amended so that those who commit heinous crimes against women are awarded capital punishment without delay and with no option for a review.