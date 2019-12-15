Home States Telangana

Lok Adalat settles 25,985 cases in Telangana in a day

According to member secretary of Telangana State Legal Services Authority, many senior judges coordinated with all the district legal services authorities for the conduct of Lok Adalat. 

Court Hammer, judgement, order

For representational purpose (Express Illustration)

HYDERABAD:  As many as 25,985 cases were settled at the National Lok Adalat held across the State on Saturday. The settled cases included 14,462 pre-litigation cases and 11,523 court pending cases of all categories and an amount of Rs 54.60 crore was awarded as compensation to the parties concerned.

According to member secretary of Telangana State Legal Services Authority GV Subrahmanyam, High Court Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan, who is also patron-in-chief of TSLSA, high court judges Justice MS Ramachandra Rao, TSLSA executive chairman, and Justice P Naveen Rao, chairman, has coordinated with all the district legal services authorities for conduct of National Lok Adalat to settle all kinds of civil and compoundable criminal cases. In the high court, about 503 cases were settled and an amount of Rs 4.71 crore was awarded as compensation benefiting about 1,050 persons. 

