Home States Telangana

Pollution under control system in Telangana won’t screen for many toxic air pollutants: Experts

Experts feel that the current PUC certification warrants an upgrade to be able to detect other key pollutants that are causing harm to both humans and the environment.

Published: 15th December 2019 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Air pollution

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The pollution under control (PUC) system, that issues certificates after checking for vehicular emissions against the standard pollution norms, do not screen for several major harmful pollutants, claim experts. They say that the current PUC certification warrants an upgrade to be able to detect other key pollutants that are causing harm to both humans and the environment. 

The PUC certification, issued by the RTO, is done to measure pollutants emitted by vehicles. At present, it only measures the percentage of carbon monoxide (CO) and hydrocarbons (in parts per million) and has no checks for other key pollutants like particulate matter (PM), nitrogen dioxide (NOx), volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and Sulphur Dioxide (SO2).

Speaking to Express, executive director of the Centre for Science and Environment Anumita Roy Choudhury said, "The PUC test was designed for the older generation’s vehicular technology. It is a very simple test which only detects a few pollutants. But with accessibility to better technology, like Bharat Stage VI -- which is set to be effective from April 2020 -- there is a need to revamp in the existing PUC certification system." 

Under the recently approved National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), that has been taken up by the city, PM and NOx have been identified as key pollutants. However, the PUCs do not detect these key pollutants. Elaborating on the tail pipe emissions, director of a city-based startup that converts diesel/fuel cars into electric cars Ashhar Ahmed Shaikh, said, "Motor vehicle engine emits many types of pollutants, including NOx, VOCs, CO, CO2, PMs, SO2 and lead. These are called tail pipe emissions that contribute to the overall air pollution."

"In Hyderabad, there are a lot of areas with narrow lanes. As the vehicles end up spending more time on these lanes, the emission of harmful gases is more. This is why there is a need to keep a better check on vehicular pollution," said city-based climate change expert Sagar Dhara.

Claiming that the current monitoring system was archaic, Anumita added that there was a need for an advanced on-road pollution detection monitoring system. “To measure NOx, the vehicles are required to be at a certain speed.

ALSO READ| Soon, Telangana to get digital system for vehicular pollution checkups

This can be done if we send these vehicles for an annual health check-up at specialised centres.” Speaking about alternatives for the detection of key pollutants, she added, “We are looking at remote sensing devices that can be placed on the roadside. These devices will be able to detect the most polluting vehicles on the road.” 

New system to be tamper-proof

As of now, it is easier for anyone to obtain a false PUC certification for Rs 100-200 in the city. "The current PUC system is manual, due to which anyone can manipulate it to produce a fake PUC certificate with a bribe. To stop this, we have developed a digitised and centralised system, which will be launched in a month," said C Ramesh, Joint Transport Commissioner.

Stating that the system will be tamper-proof, he said, "The pollution levels recorded by the device now will now directly be uploaded on the online system. Only if the standards are met will a PUC certificate will be generated."

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air pollution National Clean Air Programme Pollution under control PUC system
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp