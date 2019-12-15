TRS will sweep civic elections: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: While stating that there is no place for the BJP or the Congress in Telangana, Finance Minister T Harish Rao expressed confidence that the TRS party would sweep the upcoming municipal polls as it did the zilla parishad and panchayat elections.

Speaking at an event organised to welcome the Congress leaders, including Block Congress president K Ramakrishna Reddy and Kandi sarpanch G Vimala, into the TRS on Saturday, he said: "People of not just our State but from across the country are appreciating our development programmes and welfare schemes." Harish Rao distributed cars among the beneficiaries under self-employment scheme.