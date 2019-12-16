Dehradun to host conference of Legislative members

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 79th All India Conference of Legislative houses chairmen, deputy chairmen, Speakers, Deputy Speakers and Legislative Council secretaries would be held at Dehradun in Uttarakhand from December 17 to 20. In a press release, Telangana Legislative Council Secretary V Narasimhacharyulu said that many issues relating to the procedures of Legislative houses would be discussed during the conference.

The discussions would be held on review on deletion of unparliamentary words in Legislatives houses and searching of ways in taking the Legislative houses nearer to the common people, he added.

He also revealed that Legislative Council chairman Gutta Sukender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao and himself would be participating in the conference.