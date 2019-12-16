Home States Telangana

Kavitha inaugurates animal care centre

Published: 16th December 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

TRS leader K Kavitha during inauguration of “A Place to Bark” at Chevewlla near Hyderabad on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday inaugurated “A Place to Bark” (an animal care centre) at Miyakhangadda Village of Shankarpally Mandal in Rangareddy district and extended `5 lakh financial assistance to the centre.

Describing the centre as one-of-its-kind in the country, Kavitha congratulated its founder Zabi Khan for his efforts in rescuing abandoned animals.While donating `5 lakh to the centre, she promised to establish a similar centre in Nampally with the help of Telangana Animal Husbandry Department. Chevella MP Dr Ranjith Reddy and MLA Kale Yadayya were present on the occasion.

Book released
On Sunday, Kavitha also released a book titled “The Journey of A Journalist” written by Kambalapally Krishna. Speaking on the occasion, she said that the journalists and politicians have good relations and without the journalistic work, the politics and politicians may not be elevated in the society. She also asked more journalists to come out with such books, sharing their experiences with the public.

Donates Rs 5 lakh
inaugurating “A Place to Bark” at Miyakhangadda Village of Shankarpally Mandal in Rangareddy district, Kavitha donated `5 lakh for the centre

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp