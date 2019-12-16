Kavitha inaugurates animal care centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday inaugurated “A Place to Bark” (an animal care centre) at Miyakhangadda Village of Shankarpally Mandal in Rangareddy district and extended `5 lakh financial assistance to the centre.

Describing the centre as one-of-its-kind in the country, Kavitha congratulated its founder Zabi Khan for his efforts in rescuing abandoned animals.While donating `5 lakh to the centre, she promised to establish a similar centre in Nampally with the help of Telangana Animal Husbandry Department. Chevella MP Dr Ranjith Reddy and MLA Kale Yadayya were present on the occasion.

Book released

On Sunday, Kavitha also released a book titled “The Journey of A Journalist” written by Kambalapally Krishna. Speaking on the occasion, she said that the journalists and politicians have good relations and without the journalistic work, the politics and politicians may not be elevated in the society. She also asked more journalists to come out with such books, sharing their experiences with the public.

Donates Rs 5 lakh

