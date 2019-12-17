Home States Telangana

Booze prices go up to keep Telangana economy afloat

The government hopes to make Rs 4,200 crore (Rs 350 crore per month) annually with this price hike. This will be in addition to the Rs 10,900 crore expected in 2019-20.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hard up for resources in the wake of the economic slowdown, the state government has decided to tax the tippler by increasing the retail price by at least 10 per cent with immediate effect.
The government hopes to make Rs 4,200 crore (Rs 350 crore per month) annually with this price hike. This will be in addition to the Rs 10,900 crore expected in 2019-20.

To augment its resources, the state government can only raise excise duty, registration fee and the cess payable on mines. As the state’s finances are not in the pink of health, TRS MPs had staged dharnas on the Parliament premises, seeking immediate payment of GST dues from the Central government, which, they said were of the order of Rs 4,531 crore.

To create breathing space for itself, the government hiked the price of all brands of alcohol, and justified its decision by pointing to the high prices in AP. A quarter bottle will now be more expensive by `20, a half bottle by Rs 40, and a full bottle by Rs 80. Scotch will be costlier by `150. The hiked rates came into effect on Monday itself. “Though we increased the prices, they are still low compared to those in AP,” an official said, adding that liquor is `10 cheaper in Telangana.

