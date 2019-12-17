Nexus Start-up Hub to expand soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nexus Startup Hub, which is a US-based initiative for startups is looking for locations other than Delhi to branch out, its executive director Erik Azulay said at the defence startups workshop held in the city by the US Consulate General in T-Hub on Monday. Azulay said that discussions were underway to setup another centre outside Delhi. However, he declined to share more details at this time.

The expansion is slated to be completed by 2020, and the reason for the slow progress is because multiple governments are involved in the matter. The centres can either be like the one at American Centre, or can be setup as a partnership with an incubator.

Meanwhile at the event, nearly 20 startups were selected for supporting the Indo-US defence cooperation in the defence startups workshop. These startups will benefit from experts who will help them become more attractive to the defence industry. Startups such as Hindustan UAV Systems Pvt Ltd, which has developed MAYA CN-50 -- an autonomous unmanned helicopter-- and other startups such as Morphedo Technologies Pvt Ltd, Schrocken Inc, MMRFIC Technology Private Limited, High Availability Solutions, Constelli Signals Pvt Ltd, and Nop Nano technologies attended the workshop.

The workshop is aimed at strengthening Indo-US collaboration in defence manufacturing. Indian and US companies are already collaborating in the co-production of C-130 transport aircraft, F-16 fighter planes, and Apache helicopters at joint facilities in Hyderabad.