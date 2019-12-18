Forget deadlines, focus on quality in renovating Yadadri temple: KCR

HYDERABAD: Considering the significance and history associated with Yadadri’s Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday asked officials not to place too much emphasis on deadlines but to focus on quality in renovating the famous temple.

During his six-hour visit to Yadadri, which incidentally is his 12th since the temple renovation works began in 2016 and second since August this year, the chief minister said that it may not be possible to complete works by setting deadlines. “We cannot rush into completing these renovation works. All the works taken up should remain on the annals of history. Enough care should be taken in executing the works,” Rao said.

“At the same time, the grandeur and significance of the temple, including its sanctum sanctorum, should be kept in mind,” Rao told the officials. “This is a very ancient temple. There is no hurry in completing the works. Quality should be maintained in all the works. Every work should be taken up as per the rules.”

The chief minister spent more than two hours in inspecting the main temple, including Gopurams, Mada Veedhulu, compound walls, sanctum sanctorum, Sivalayam and the queue lines.

While expressing satisfaction over the progress and quality of the works, he said: “In future, over one lakh devotees may visit Yadadri on a daily basis. So extreme care should be taken in constructing the queue lines and other facilities like cottages for the devotees.” While appreciated the work of 560 sculptors, who have been working for the last four years, the chief minister instructed the officials to prepare oil paintings highlighting the history of Yadadri.

The chief minister, who instructed to the officials to immediately start the work on construction of Koneru (temple pond), also inspected the other works, including main road works and Presidential cottage, as well as a site near Gandi Cheruvu area.

Speaking to reporters later, Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) vice-chairman G Kishan Rao said that the chief minister expressed satisfaction over the progress of renovation works.

“The chief minister said that he will again visit the temple next week. The dates of Maha Sudarshana Yagam and the opening of renovated temple will by announced by the chief minister later,” he said.

Meanwhile, sculptor Anand Sai said that the chief minister had approved the queue line design and they would start the work soon. Temple executive officer N Geetha was also present on the occasion.