ACB raids Siddipet Additional SP, finds Rs 30 cr assets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/SANGAREDDY: Raids by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday, found an Additional Superintendent of Police (in charge of law and order) of Siddipet Police Commissionerate, in possession of disproportionate assets worth over `30 crore. A case of assets disproportionate to lawful sources of income has been registered against Narsimha Reddy. The agency booked cases under Section of 13 (1) (b) read with 13 (2) of Prevention of Corrupt Activities Act 1988.

The ACB kept a close watch on 50-year-old G Narsimha Reddy on receiving specific information about his illegal financial transactions. ACB officials conducted searches at his office and residence. They also searched the houses of his family members and suspected benami at Siddipet, Hyderbad, Mahabubnagar, Shadnagar, Ayyavaripalle and other places.

“During the searches, it came to light that Narsimha Reddy had amassed disproportionate assets and the same are being assessed. The accused officer has been taken into custody and is being questioned,” the ACB officials said. An ACB team led by two officers conducted searches in 10 places. Narsimha Reddy had earlier worked in Kamareddy, Warangal, Mahabubnagar, Nalagonda, Karimnagar, Rangareddy, Hyderabad and Siddipet district since joining the police force in 1992.

The Additional SP purchased plots and agriculture lands in his wife’s name and another benami in Siddipet, Chinna Kodur, Nanganoor, Gajwel and Dubbak mandals. He has two banks lockers in his name and three on his wife’s name. ACB officials say that cash and gold could be in these lockers.

Additional SP purchased lands in wife’s name

