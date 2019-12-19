Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh a ‘rowdy’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police call Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh a rowdy.

He finds a place in the list of those against whom history sheets were opened in Mangalhat Police Station. The police said he was involved in as many as 43 crimes.

Said Goshamahal Assistant Commissioner of Police M Narender Reddy: “Raja Singh has 43 cases registered against him in various police stations not only in Hyderabad. A history sheet was opened against him in 2006 and it is still continuing though he is an MLA now.”

Raja Singh later told the media: “I came to know that I am a rowdy sheeter only today (Wednesday). A list of rowdy sheeters with my name on it is doing rounds on WhatsApp groups. The chief minister has to say how I became a rowdy sheeter. I was elected to the Assembly twice and have been in public service. This is nothing but humiliation with an intent to demoralise me.”