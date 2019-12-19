Telugu writer Narayana Swami wins Sahitya Akademi Award

Home States Telangana

Bandi Narayana Swami

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR/VIJAYAWADA: Prolific author Bandi Narayana Swami (67) has won the Sahitya Akademi Award-2019 for his historical novel Sapta Bhumi, which brought to light the struggles of the people of Rayalaseema amid power tussles among local satraps in the 18th century. Swami is among 23 writers, including politician Shashi Tharoor, who won the award.

The National Academy of Letters announced the winners on Wednesday. “The awards were recommended by distinguished jury members representing 23 Indian languages and approved by the Executive Board of the Sahitya Akademi which met today under the Chairmanship of Chandrashekhar Kambar, President, Sahitya Akademi,” K Sreenivasarao, Secretary of the Akademi, said in a statement.

Speaking to TNIE, Bandi Narayana Swami said, “As a writer, I am not bothered about awards but after Sapta Bhumi was published, many readers pitched for an award for it... till then, I wasn’t even conscious of awards or rewards. So, more than me, probably, Satpa Bhumi readers will be happy.”

Born on June 3, 1952 at Patha Vuru in Anantapur into an agricultural family, Narayana Swami studied at the PG Center in Sri Venkateswara University and later, completed his B.Ed before becoming a teacher. As a teacher, he worked in several villages in Anantapur district, even in single teacher schools, and later in high schools. He has been writing since 1987 and penned many works including Veeragallu, a collection of short stories, novels such as Sapta Bhumi, Rendu Kalala Desam, Meerajyam Meerelandi and Nisargam. Sapta Bhumi won an award in a competition conducted TANA in 2017. He has also penned his autobiography, and poems.

A down to earth, son of the soil, Bandi Narayana Swami said,  “There are some reasons for writing Satpa Bhumi. I am from a Rayalaseema farmer’s family. I grew up here speaking its dialect, language, and culture from childhood, drank its water... As a writer, I always had the desire to repay my debt to Rayalaseema. I authored Sapta Bhumi to introduce Rayalaseema and its culture to the other regions.”   
Among the other winners, Shashi Tharoor won the award for his book, An Era of Darkness. The winners will receive an engraved copper plate and ` 1 lakh cash prize at a function on February 25, 2020 in Delhi.

