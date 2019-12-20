Kothagudem Thermal Power Station to shut down five power plants by end of December

Home States Telangana

The eight power units had been established in between 1966 to 1978 and the plants had played a key role in power supply when during the times of power crisis in Khammam district.

The Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) at Paloncha town

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) at Paloncha town is planning to close five power production units by the end of December 2019. The move will result in the KTPS losing out on around 420 MW from January 2020.  

Officials from TS Genco confirmed the closure of the units and said that it was part of the agreement with the Ministry of Environment and Forest in 2015. The Ministry laid down the condition that before they give the environmental clearance to the new 800 MW power unit in the KTPS premises, the station would agree to close its old plants.

The station had agreed to the stipulations and had already closed around three units with a production capacity of 300 MW. The other five units will be closed by the end of the month and TS Genco officials have made all arrangements for the dismantling of the plants.

According to the officials, all five plants do not have any issues with the production of power, but the plants are apparently spreading more pollution. KTPS employees and engineers are reportedly upset with the decision to dismantle the old plants.

