MLA suffers injuries as ceiling collapses

By Express News Service

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: Alair MLA and government whip G Suneetha suffered minor injuries after a portion of the ceiling of Panchayat Raj guest house fell next to her at Alair on Thursday.

The MLA had visited the guest house to distribute the CM’s Relief Fund to beneficiaries. A portion of the ceiling suddenly collapsed, and she received minor injuries to her finger. Former market committee director M Indira and sarpanch B Laxmi also suffered minor injuries in the incident.