Retired HC judge CV Ramulu named Telangana Lokayukta

While retired HC judge G Chandraiah will be the State Human Rights Commission chairman, V Niranjan Rao will be the Upa-Lokayukta.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Retired high court judge CV Ramulu will be Telangana Lokayukta and V Niranjan Rao will be the Upa-Lokayukta. Retired HC judge G Chandraiah will be the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) chairman.

The State government issued orders appointing them on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the selection committees of the Lokayukta and SHRC met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The selection committees headed by the CM held a brief meeting and finalised the names. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan gave her assent to the appointments.

Selection committee members, including Telangana State Legislative Council chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, and Opposition leaders in the Assembly and Council Pasha Quadri and Jaffrey attended the meeting.

Since AIMIM floor leader in the Asssembly Akbaruddin Owaisi was not in the city, Ahmed Pasha Quadri, deputy floor leader of the AIMIM in the Assembly, attended the meeting on his behalf.

Though there is officially no Opposition party in the Assembly and the Council, the State government invited AIMIM leaders to the meeting. It may be recalled that after the defection of Congress MLAs to the TRS, the Congress lost its Opposition status. The seat of the Opposition leader was allocated to AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi. However, the AIMIM was not officially recognised as an Opposition party by the Speaker.

Retired high court judge Chintapanti Venkata Ramulu (CV Ramulu) is a native of Achanapalli village in Bodhan town in the combined Nizamabad district. He also worked as a senior standing counsel for the APSRTC in the high court for several years. Upa-lokayukta Volimineni Niranjan Rao is a former district sessions judge. A native of Karimnagar district, he served as law secretary. He recently resigned as sessions judge before being appointed as upa-lokayukta.

Former high court judge Gunda Chandraiah, who was appointed as chairman of the SHRC, hails from Timmapur village in Jannaram mandal in the combined Adilabad district.

The other members of the SHRC are former district and sessions judge Nadipally Ananda Rao and Mohammed Irfan Moinuddin. Moinuddin will be the non-judicial member of the SHRC.

