Home States Telangana

Alleged tax evasion: GST raids on Tollywood actress Lavanya Tripathi

The raid comes just days after GST officials conducted raids on another actor’s educational institutions.

Published: 21st December 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actress Lavanya Tripathi

Tollywood actress Lavanya Tripathi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Officials from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGSTI) on Friday have conducted raids on several business establishments, including those of Tollywood actress Lavanya Tripathi, for alleged tax evasion. 

According to sources, the actress, who played roles in several Telugu films, had allegedly evaded GST on a business transaction worth Rs 20 lakh. The raids were carried out on one of her rented houses in Banjara Hills. 

“At the time of the raids, Lavanya was away from her residence. In the presence of her staff, the officials had verified the GST payments made by the actress on the purchase of several valuables. It is reported that she had evaded tax worth of `20 lakh, but details are yet to be verified,” said officials. 

The raid comes just days after GST officials conducted raids on another actor’s educational institutions.

GST officials have also conducted raids on a real estate company officer, various media and entertainment houses, infrastructure offices, and educational institutions in the city, and found many violations. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tollywood actress Lavanya Tripathi Lavanya Tripathi tax raid
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp