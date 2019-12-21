Alleged tax evasion: GST raids on Tollywood actress Lavanya Tripathi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGSTI) on Friday have conducted raids on several business establishments, including those of Tollywood actress Lavanya Tripathi, for alleged tax evasion.

According to sources, the actress, who played roles in several Telugu films, had allegedly evaded GST on a business transaction worth Rs 20 lakh. The raids were carried out on one of her rented houses in Banjara Hills.

“At the time of the raids, Lavanya was away from her residence. In the presence of her staff, the officials had verified the GST payments made by the actress on the purchase of several valuables. It is reported that she had evaded tax worth of `20 lakh, but details are yet to be verified,” said officials.

The raid comes just days after GST officials conducted raids on another actor’s educational institutions.

GST officials have also conducted raids on a real estate company officer, various media and entertainment houses, infrastructure offices, and educational institutions in the city, and found many violations.