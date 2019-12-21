Home States Telangana

Chaganti’s discourses teach discipline, says Telangana CM  Chandrasekhar Rao

 Chief  Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that he was keen on listening to Bhagavatham, as one would attain ‘punya’ by reading it or just listening to it.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief  Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that following a religious path would help one attain peace and happiness in life. Taking part in a Bhagavatha Sapthaham — week-day discourses on Telugu Bhagavatham by Chaganti Koteswara Rao — here on Friday, the chief minister said that Chaganti was a great religious orator. 

Rao said that he was keen on listening to Bhagavatham, as one would attain ‘punya’ by reading it or just listening to it. “If you believe in god, there shouldn’t be any inhibitions while offering pujas to god. One should be bold while worshipping the lord,” he said.

Elaborating on the greatness of Telugu Bhagavatham, the chief minister read out a verse from Gajendra Moksham of Ashtama Skandham. He said that he had learnt around 2,000 verses of the Bhagavatham by heart when he was a child. “If we want the lord to be merciful to us, we should listen to Bhagavatham with rapt attention,” the chief minister added. 

Speaking about Chaganti, he said, “One should learn how to serve others. Chaganti’s discourses are intended to help people imbibe such qualities.” The chief minister said that people must be maintain discipline while visiting the temples. “One should leave their footwear outside the temple and follow the queue.  If one listened to the discourses of Chaganti, they would learn discipline and imbibe good qualities,” he said. 

