Haritha Haram compensated for carbon emissions: Governor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has successfully achieved its 24x7 electricity supply initiatives across the State and has emerged as the second-best state for energy conservation in India, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Friday. Speaking at the Telangana State Energy Conservation awards organised by the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) in Hyderabad, she stated that, “Thanks to the trees planted during Haritha Haram, it compensated for the carbon footprint produced during power generation.”

The Governor thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for allotting space for trees that had been removed to pave way for the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. The Governor, along with Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy, Chairman of TSREDCO Syed Abdul Aleem, and Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of TSREDCO N Janaiah, presented the first prize to Secunderabad Railway Station in the ‘Government Buildings Sector.’

Sanchalan Bhavan was awarded the second prize under the same category, while the carriage workshop in Lallaguda was awarded the first prize under ‘Other Establishments’ category. For the year 2018-19, the TSREDCO awards were presented in nine different categories to government buildings for contribution in the field of energy conservation and management.