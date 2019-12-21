HRD-approved model schools get short shrift

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has the sanction of the MHRD to set up 317 Model Schools at Educationally Backward Blocks (EBBs). However, it only has 194 functional model schools as of now.

The MHRD had approved the model schools plan seven years ago. However, in 2016, the scheme was delinked and transferred to the State. According to sources in the Education Department, there is a high demand for model schools in most mandals.

But the proposal for constructing the remaining 123 schools has been gathering moss as the State government is not getting any Central funds. According to the MHRD’s report, a total of 390 EBBs exist in Telangana. Erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, considered as one of the most backward districts in the State, only has seven functioning model schools. In 2012-13, MHRD approved a total of 39 schools in Mahabubnagar district, an official source said.

“There is a high demand for model schools in mandals across the state. Model schools offer good infrastructure and facilities and the student-teacher ratio is equal to Kendriya Vidyalayas. This apart, the schools also focus upon sports, recreation and outdoor activities as part of the curriculum,” said an official, adding, “We need more model schools to bring quality education in the rural EBBs across the State.”

The concept of model schools introduced under the Centre-sponsored Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) scheme was to provide quality English medium education from Class VI to XII to students from backward areas.