Telangana cops form 112 teams for Operation Smile
Nearly 112 police teams will be formed across Telangana for Operation Smile to be held in January 2020 to nab employers who have employed child labour and rescue the young children.
Published: 21st December 2019 06:58 AM | Last Updated: 21st December 2019 06:58 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Nearly 112 police teams will be formed across Telangana for Operation Smile to be held in January 2020 to nab employers who have employed child labour and rescue the young children. This was decided in a coordination meeting held between various departments responsible for rescue and rehabilitation of children involved in child labour.
DGP Mahender Reddy, IG, Women’s Safety Swati Lakra and T Vijay Kumar, Commissioner, School Education Department were part of the meet. Women Development and Child Welfare Department and School education department will be involved in the operation.