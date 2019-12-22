Irrigation department all set to meet new challenges

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Irrigation Department is gearing up to meet the challenge of maintaining around 80 pump houses that are expected to be operated at various lift irrigation schemes and will irrigate around 75 lakh acres. A comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) policy for these pump houses and an inventory of assets of the department will be prepared shortly, as discussed at the State-level Reforms and Restructuring of Irrigation Department workshop held here on Saturday.

During the workshop, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Sridhar Rao Deshpande explained to the engineers that Chief Minister wanted a work division among engineers-in-chief as the department would shortly be providing irrigation to around 1.25 crore acres. “In two to three years time, over 80 pump houses will start functioning at various lift irrigation schemes. Thus, the irrigation officials will have a special task of maintaining these pump houses effectively. For this, a long term O&M policy should be prepared,” Deshpande advised the engineers.

He also explained that the Chief Minister suggested the department to prepare an inventory and to revamp the department. Until now, irrigation officials have been involved only in operating the gates and other routine works. But, due to the launch of the massive lift irrigation scheme, there is a need for engineers to maintain pump houses and other electric equipment. Thus, the department has to undergo a sea change to meet the changing needs.

State government advisor Irrigation (Lifts) K Penta Reddy gave a run down on the lift irrigation schemes, pump houses, and maintenance of electric equipment. Another workshop is expected to be held in January, likely to be attended by the CM.