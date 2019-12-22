Home States Telangana

Two more held by ACB for role in IMS scam 

With this, the number of people arrested by ACB in the scam has gone up to 21 persons, including IMS officials 

Published: 22nd December 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As part of investigations into the Insurance Medicine Service (IMS) scam in purchasing medicine indents, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have arrested two more persons for their alleged role in diverting funds.  With this, the number of people arrested by ACB in the scam has gone up to 21 persons. The arrested persons are -- Pandari Bhupal Reddy of Vishal Enterprises and Reddymalli Nagender Reddy of Vasudha Marketing. 

Both the accused assisted the pharmacist K Nagalakshmi of Sanathnagar in collusion with the former director of Insurance Medicine Service Ch Devika Rani. They aided in the criminal conspiracy by opening shell companies and claimed bills from the Insurance Medicine Service . 

The accused prepared quotations for more than 25 pharma distribution agencies which were shell companies of Teja Pharma office in Tadbund. The accused used to hand over filled quotations to pharmacist Nagalakshmi along with a set of empty signed quotations and soft copies. Both the accused purchased agriculture land at Biknoor village of Kamareddy district with their ill-gotten money.  

ACB officials suspect that Devika Rani and other accused purchased lands at different places in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, the agency arrested 19 persons, including the Insurance Medicine Service  officials, for irregularities in the IMS by diverting funds on the pretext of purchase of medicines. 

Accused purchased lands with scam money 
The arrested persons are -- Pandari Bhupal Reddy of Vishal Enterprises and Reddymalli Nagender Reddy of Vasudha Marketing. The accused used to hand over filled quotations to pharmacist Nagalakshmi, along with a set of empty signed quotations and soft copies. Both had purchased lands at Biknoor village in Kamareddy district with their ill-gotten money

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Insurance Medicine Service scam ACB
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp