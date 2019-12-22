Two more held by ACB for role in IMS scam 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of investigations into the Insurance Medicine Service (IMS) scam in purchasing medicine indents, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have arrested two more persons for their alleged role in diverting funds. With this, the number of people arrested by ACB in the scam has gone up to 21 persons. The arrested persons are -- Pandari Bhupal Reddy of Vishal Enterprises and Reddymalli Nagender Reddy of Vasudha Marketing.

Both the accused assisted the pharmacist K Nagalakshmi of Sanathnagar in collusion with the former director of Insurance Medicine Service Ch Devika Rani. They aided in the criminal conspiracy by opening shell companies and claimed bills from the Insurance Medicine Service .

The accused prepared quotations for more than 25 pharma distribution agencies which were shell companies of Teja Pharma office in Tadbund. The accused used to hand over filled quotations to pharmacist Nagalakshmi along with a set of empty signed quotations and soft copies. Both the accused purchased agriculture land at Biknoor village of Kamareddy district with their ill-gotten money.

ACB officials suspect that Devika Rani and other accused purchased lands at different places in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, the agency arrested 19 persons, including the Insurance Medicine Service officials, for irregularities in the IMS by diverting funds on the pretext of purchase of medicines.

Accused purchased lands with scam money

