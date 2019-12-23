Home States Telangana

Congress acting like an ally to Pakistan's ruling party: GVL Narasimha Rao

The leader was speaking at an ‘Intellectuals Meet’ organised by the BJP State unit on the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizen (NRC)  in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Published: 23rd December 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

GVL Narasimha Rao

GVL Narasimha Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao on Sunday alleged that the Congress party has been acting like it was an alliance partner of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), whose chairman is Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The leader was speaking at an ‘Intellectuals Meet’ organised by the BJP State unit on the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizen (NRC)  in Hyderabad on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, he criticised the Congress party for sharing views with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf with regard to the CAA and NRC. He alleged that a few parties, including Congress, TMC, AIMIM, TRS and the Left, were making silly antics in the name of secularism.

“There is no chance of the government withdrawing the CAA. Once Prime Minister Narendra Modi declares anything, he will not take it back at any cost,’’ he stated. He added that no protestor died at the hands of police during CAA agitations. “They died at the hands of a few anarchic forces.” BJP State president K Laxman and BJLC leader N Ramchander Rao were present at the meeting.

Raja Singh seeks police nod for pro-CAA meet

A day after Old City witnessed a massive anti-CAA meeting led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MLA T Raja Singh wrote to the City Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar seeking permission to hold a meeting in support of the legislation.  In his letter, Raja Singh said that the BJP State committee had decided to hold the meeting at the NTR Stadium on December 28 from 10 am to 10 pm. BJP State chief K Laxman and senior leaders would attend the same

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Rajya Sabha GVL Narasimha Rao
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp