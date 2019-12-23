Congress acting like an ally to Pakistan's ruling party: GVL Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao on Sunday alleged that the Congress party has been acting like it was an alliance partner of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), whose chairman is Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The leader was speaking at an ‘Intellectuals Meet’ organised by the BJP State unit on the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizen (NRC) in Hyderabad on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, he criticised the Congress party for sharing views with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf with regard to the CAA and NRC. He alleged that a few parties, including Congress, TMC, AIMIM, TRS and the Left, were making silly antics in the name of secularism.

“There is no chance of the government withdrawing the CAA. Once Prime Minister Narendra Modi declares anything, he will not take it back at any cost,’’ he stated. He added that no protestor died at the hands of police during CAA agitations. “They died at the hands of a few anarchic forces.” BJP State president K Laxman and BJLC leader N Ramchander Rao were present at the meeting.

Raja Singh seeks police nod for pro-CAA meet

A day after Old City witnessed a massive anti-CAA meeting led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MLA T Raja Singh wrote to the City Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar seeking permission to hold a meeting in support of the legislation. In his letter, Raja Singh said that the BJP State committee had decided to hold the meeting at the NTR Stadium on December 28 from 10 am to 10 pm. BJP State chief K Laxman and senior leaders would attend the same