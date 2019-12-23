Home States Telangana

Telangana Governor hosts banquet for President

At the event, the President launched a mobile app of the Telangana branch of the Indian Red Cross Society.

Published: 23rd December 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launch a mobile app of the Red Cross at a banquet hosted by the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hosted a banquet in the Raj Bhavan on Sunday for President Ram Nath Kovind, who is in the city as part of his annual southern sojourn.The banquet was also attended by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Himachal Pradesh Governor, Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana High Court Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy apart from senior bureaucrats and State ministers.

At the event, the President launched a mobile app of the Telangana branch of the Indian Red Cross Society. The app has been designed in a manner so that anyone can become a member by registering and making a payment online.

The registration certificate can be downloaded immediately, which the Telangana Red Cross claims is a unique feature.The app was developed by the Centre for Good Governance (CGG), in a span of just one-and-a-half months.

The app has a feature which enables people in need of blood to select the blood group and navigate on Google Map to the nearest blood bank where the blood is available. Live donors are also connected in the app. The app also connects in real-time to the Government of India’s app - eRaktkosh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan Ram Nath Kovind K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp