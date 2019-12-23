Telangana Governor hosts banquet for President

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hosted a banquet in the Raj Bhavan on Sunday for President Ram Nath Kovind, who is in the city as part of his annual southern sojourn.The banquet was also attended by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Himachal Pradesh Governor, Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana High Court Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy apart from senior bureaucrats and State ministers.

At the event, the President launched a mobile app of the Telangana branch of the Indian Red Cross Society. The app has been designed in a manner so that anyone can become a member by registering and making a payment online.

The registration certificate can be downloaded immediately, which the Telangana Red Cross claims is a unique feature.The app was developed by the Centre for Good Governance (CGG), in a span of just one-and-a-half months.

The app has a feature which enables people in need of blood to select the blood group and navigate on Google Map to the nearest blood bank where the blood is available. Live donors are also connected in the app. The app also connects in real-time to the Government of India’s app - eRaktkosh.