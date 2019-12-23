Home States Telangana

Telangana encounter: AIIMS New Delhi team arrives in Gandhi Hospital for re-postmortem

The team includes Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of forensics department at AIIMS along with Dr Abhishek Yadav and Dr Adarsh Kumar.

Gandhi Hospital

Gandhi Hospital (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three-member team of forensic experts from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi arrived at the Gandhi Hospital on Monday amidst high security in the hospital, for conducting the re-postmortem of bodies of four accused in veterinary doctor rape and murder case, allegedly killed in an encounter with the police.

Gandhi Hospital Superintendent, Dr P Shravan Kumar speaking to media said that the AIIMS team asked for a video camera and computer to record the procedure and findings of the re-postmortem, which were provided by the hospital.

He said that the report on the re-postmortem which will be conducted as per set central guidelines, along with the video, in a CD or a pen drive, will be submitted to the High Court in a span of 2-3 days.

Dr Kumar said that the Gandhi Hospital was not involved in any aspect of the re-postmortem to maintain confidentiality and secrecy. Once the AIIMS team finishes their work, they will return tonight to New Delhi, he added.

He also said that ambulances have been kept ready for handing over the bodies of the four accused killed in encounter back to their kin, who came to the hospital to recognize the bodies as part of the re-postmortem procedure, which was also recorded in-camera. 

The re-postmortem is being carried out on orders from the Telangana High Court, aiming to set aside all doubt regarding the alleged encounter, in which the four accused were killed. The court had passed orders on Saturday to conduct the re-postmortem and submit a report by 5 pm on Monday (December 23).

