Vemula Prashant Reddy holds review meet

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Roads and Building Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said on Sunday that the implementation of the Palle Pragathi programme will earn the party a lot of respect.

The minister made this statement while attending a review meeting on the implementation of the second phase of Palle Pragathi organised at the ZP meeting hall here on Sunday.

The minister also reviewed all the preparatory steps taken for the implementation of the same. During the meeting, the mentioned that the government has allocated Rs17.30 for the second phase works to ensure the development of the rural areas in the State. MLAs, MLCs, ZPTCs, MPTCs, and other district official attended the meeting.