Wards and voters finalised in Medchal, Rangareddy municipalities

Officials have turned down the requests for 118 and 100 objections in Rangareddy and Medchal respectively.

Published: 23rd December 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Voters

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The municipal administrations of Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts are all set for the upcoming urban local body elections. In fact, they have already finalised their ward and voters. As many as 16 municipalities from these districts are located on the fringes of Hyderabad. This is probably what is drawing the special attention of officials and politicians to these areas.

The government is yet to release the election notification for the municipal elections. It is expected to be released soon. As per the data from the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD), there are 351 wards in Rangareddy and 289 wards in Medchal-Malkajgiri across the 28 municipalities of both the districts.

These have been notified by Principal Secretary of MAUD Arvind Kumar after careful consideration. The municipalities include Nizampet and Shamshabad — two of the fastest-growing parts of the city. In fact, Nizampet is one of the most densely populated areas in the city.

Officials have turned down the requests for 118 and 100 objections in Rangareddy and Medchal respectively. Interestingly, in Medchal, not a single objection was raised in Bandlaguda, Nizampet, Narsingi, Madhira, Dharmapuri, Jawaharnagar and Kompally with regard to delimitation.

Training for officials conducted

The authorities have also completed the training of employee with regard to polling exercises, like the setting up of webcasting equipment, identifying troublesome areas, among others. “Notification of ward-wise voters list and reservation is pending,” an official said

