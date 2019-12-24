Home States Telangana

Finance Minister T Harish Rao asks banks to reduce interest rates on loans to women

Finance Minister T Harish Rao asked the bankers to reduce the interest rates on loans given to women from the present 14 per cent.

Published: 24th December 2019 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Harish Rao speaks during the State Level Bankers’ Committee meeting in Hyderabad on Monday

Finance Minister Harish Rao speaks during the State Level Bankers’ Committee meeting in Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Finance Minister T Harish Rao asked the bankers to reduce the interest rates on loans given to women from the present 14 per cent. Participating in the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) meeting here on Monday, the finance minister told the bankers that women’s self-help groups would promptly repay their loans. It may be mentioned that Harish Rao made a similar request to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi recently.

Meanwhile, Harish Rao directed the bankers to refund the unutilised amounts of social security pensions. “The respective village panchayats should furnish the information relating to Aasara pension beneficiaries who passed away. The bankers should verify and repay the amounts unused in the bank accounts of dead persons by January,” Harish Rao said.

The minister also asked the bankers to handover the unutilised amounts of Rythu Bandhu amounts too. The unutilised farm loan waiver amounts too should be given to the government, Harish Rao said.

The SLBC meeting was presided over by SBI chief general manager Om Prakash Mishra and co-chaired by SDBI deputy managing director B Ramesh Babu.

  • Total deposits of the banks grew by  Rs 27,235.70 crore (5.99 per cent ) during the half year 5,35,840.18 crore.
  • Total advances of the banks as on Sept 30, 2019, marginally increased by Rs 1,966.11 crore.
  • The CD ratio as on Sept 30, 2019, was at 111.28 per cent as against 117.52per cent as on March 31 2019 which is due to 0.37per cent marginal increase in advances and 5.99 per cent growth in deposits.
  • During Kharif 2019, banks have disbursed Short Term Agriculture Production Loans of Rs 20,583.79 crores up to Sept 30, 2019 achieving 70.39 per cent of ACP targets.
  •  Khammam has been identified under 100per cent digitalisation programme
Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harish Rao Om Prakash Mishra
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp