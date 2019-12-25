Home States Telangana

8,000 jobs created in AI this year in Hyderabad

Hyderabad also houses 11 per cent of all the AI firms in India while Bengaluru has 31 per cent of all companies located there.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With 8,000 jobs created in artificial intelligence this year, Hyderabad is one of the most popular destinations in the country for jobs in this sector, according to a survey done by ‘Great Learning’, an ed tech company. According to the study, while Hyderabad created 8,000 jobs in AI this year, Bengaluru tops the list with 23,000 jobs followed by Delhi, Mumbai and Pune with   17,000, 9,000 and 7,200 jobs respectively.

Hyderabad also houses 11 per cent of all the AI firms in India while Bengaluru has 31 per cent of all companies located there. The NRC area has 25 pc, Mumbai 14 pc, Pune 9 pc and Chennai 7 pc of all the AI firms.

On an average, the country’s AI companies have 81 employees on their payroll. This is slightly lower than 87 employees last year. Almost 83 per cent of analytics companies in India have less than 50 employees.
This year, close to 2,500 positions continue to remain vacant due to lack of talent despite the number of AI professionals in the country almost doubling from 40,000 in 2018 to 72,000 in 2019.

This indicates the massive pace at which AI related jobs are getting created in the country with over 3,000 companies claiming to work on AI projects in 2019, a growth of 200% over 2018.Hari Krishnan Nair, co-founder, Great Learning said, “It is great to see that in just one year, more organisations in India are working on AI related projects.’’

