'Economically Weaker Section' quota applicable in Telangana from 2021-2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in university admissions will only be applicable from the next academic year (2021-22). Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has not yet formulated the procedure to consider the EWS for admissions into universities in Telangana for higher education courses.

“The reservation for EWS is applicable in Telangana for students appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medicine. But not for TS EAMCET or any other Common Entrance Test (TS -CET) examinations conducted by Telangana,” informed a TSCHE official.“The reservations under the EWS category are likely to be applicable from the academic year 2021-22,” added the official.