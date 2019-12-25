Private varisities prefer Hyderabad, Warangal: Telangana State Council of Higher Education

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Private players are not interested in setting up universities in districts other than Hyderabad and Warangal as they think their courses are less likely to attract semi-urban and rural populations, revealed Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) officials. After the Telangana government cleared the Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Act 2018, around 10 private players had approached TSCHE to establish a university.

“To improve the reach of quality higher education in the state, we must establish universities in the newly-formed districts,” said a TSCHE official, who did not wished to be named. “Sadly, the Telangana government does not have any proposals to construct government universities in the state, for now as many state-run universities are not functioning properly,” added the official.

Currently, the State government has six universities, and only Osmania University in Hyderabad and Kakatiya University in Warangal have functioning departments. Otherwise, all other universities in the state need attention, said sources.

Three institutions — Amity, Tech Mahindra, Woxsen and Radcliffe — seek to establish private universities. Mahindra Ecole Centrale and Radcliffe have applied for private university’s status, which is yet to be approved by TSCHE. Similarly, other educational institutes such as Guranak Educational Society and Srinidhi Education Society have approached the TSCHE to establish themselves as private universities.

According to the officials, Tech Mahindra, Woxsen and Radcliffe universities have been inspected on several scales and their status will be granted soon, for an initial two-year grace period.

TSCHE officials informed the private universities will only function after the year 2021.