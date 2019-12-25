Shocked Congress plans to move High Court over municipal polls in Telangana

S Anil Kumar By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taken aback by the sudden announcement of municipal elections, the Congress is contemplating to take legal recourse to remedy what it calls an egregious blunder of the State Election Commission in releasing the schedule for the polls even without the State government finalising reservations for wards and divisions in municipalities and the corporations.

A fuming TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy remarked: “How can schedule for municipal election be released without finalising reservations and electoral rolls? If reservations are announced two or three days before officials begin receiving nominations from January 8, how can we finalise our candidates in such a short span of time?”

The Congress also suspects that the government has “leaked” the data relating to reservations to the TRS. “We have several doubts. We will move the High Court,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Tuesday, speaking to media persons.

The Telangan State Election Commission, announced the schedule for the municipal elections. In pursuance of this, the State government on Tuesday released the schedule for finalisation of electoral rolls, according to which, the publication of final list of wardwise ST, SC, BC and women and BC voters should be done by January 4.

This means that the reservations would be finalised and announced after January 4 but before January 8.

The Congress is up in the arms against the ruling party which says that the TRS’ devious methods had come out in the open as it chose to spare little time for the party to win now the winning horses from the chaff and field them.

Congress scared of elections: Karne

Hyderabad: Government Whip Karne Prabhakar has alleged that the Congress party is scared of facing the municipal elections. Speaking to newsmen here on Tuesday, he condemned TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s statement that they would approach the court to halt the upcoming polls.