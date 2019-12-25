Home States Telangana

Telangana to declare 2020 as ‘Year of AI’ on January 2, KTR to announce projects

A rountable was held recently to formulate AI-specific incentives as well as TS strategy framework document and experts from across the country are contributing to it

Published: 25th December 2019 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

AI, Artificial Intelligence

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is all set to officially declare 2020 as the ‘Year of AI’ (artificial Intelligence) on January 2, with officials saying that facilities such as Centre of Excellence on AI are on the anvil as part of the initiative. “The state has already operationalised its Blockchain framework document and Drone framework document. With AI and Big Data Analytics expected to generate 800,000 jobs in India by 2021, Telangana will now launch its AI program in 2020, which will be implemented by NASSCOM and guided by the AI framework document,” Jayesh Ranjan, IT secretary, said in a statement here on Tuesday.

IT Minister K T Rama Rao will officially declare 2020 as the Year of AI for Telangana. and announce projects.Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY and Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog would attend the event. Several industry and academic leaders are collaborating to design the year of AI programme and will officially sign MoUs with the government. All major industry leaders and AI experts are coming together for the inaugural celebrations in Hyderabad.

As Express had reported earlier, a roundtable was recently organised in the city, to formulate AI-specific incentives and Telangana’s AI strategy framework document. AI experts from all over the country are contributing to the document, and it would be finalised after several rounds of consultations.
The State government in its draft framework has identified six core pillars upon which the ‘Year of AI’ initiative will be based. It will provide open data and a data exchange platform, as well as high-performance computing labs for AI sector.

