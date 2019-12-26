Home States Telangana

Medical Council of India dissolved, Telangana medicos jostle for basic facilities

Most government hospitals do not have enough rooms to accommodate rising number of PG students; no proper washrooms for junior doctors.

Published: 26th December 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

doctors

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the dissolution of the Medical Council of India (MCI) and lack of details with regards to rights of resident doctors in the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act of 2019, junior doctors in Telangana are not sure what to use as a reference to ask for better hostel and working facilities. Most government medical colleges in the State, including established ones such as Osmania, Gandhi and Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), do not have enough rooms to accommodate the growing number of PG students. Students complain that while seats are being increased, facilities and infrastructure remain stagnant are being developed. 

Speaking to Express, Dr G Srinivas, president of NIMS Resident Doctors Association said, “We have over 400 resident doctors, however, the hostel has only 90 rooms. Some colleges such as Gandhi and Osmania do have space for recreational activities. However, at NIMS and many other colleges, there is no space for recreational activities, or fully-functional 24/7 libraries, or even  decent rooms. We have submitted multiple representations and the director has said that a proposal has been sent to the State government to construct new rooms.” 

A junior doctor from the Government Chest Hospital, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “Not all students have access to hostel facilities in peripheral government teaching hospitals. It had been underlined by the MCI that every junior doctor is supposed to stay on campus and should be provided with hostel facilities. While out-station students are given first-preferences for a hostel, students from the city or the State have to travel long distances.” 

The junior doctor further alleged that the working facility in the hospitals is also pathetic. 
“There is no proper washroom, especially for female junior doctors or duty rooms for doctors to rest. Stipends come in after every six months, forcing us to take personal loans. A few of us also conduct surgeries of HIV positive, MDR TB and HBsAg patients without proper protective gear,” said the doctor.
The Director of Medical Education could not be reached for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Medical Council of India MCI dissolved Telangana medicos miss basic faciltity
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp