Medical Council of India dissolved, Telangana medicos jostle for basic facilities

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the dissolution of the Medical Council of India (MCI) and lack of details with regards to rights of resident doctors in the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act of 2019, junior doctors in Telangana are not sure what to use as a reference to ask for better hostel and working facilities. Most government medical colleges in the State, including established ones such as Osmania, Gandhi and Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), do not have enough rooms to accommodate the growing number of PG students. Students complain that while seats are being increased, facilities and infrastructure remain stagnant are being developed.

Speaking to Express, Dr G Srinivas, president of NIMS Resident Doctors Association said, “We have over 400 resident doctors, however, the hostel has only 90 rooms. Some colleges such as Gandhi and Osmania do have space for recreational activities. However, at NIMS and many other colleges, there is no space for recreational activities, or fully-functional 24/7 libraries, or even decent rooms. We have submitted multiple representations and the director has said that a proposal has been sent to the State government to construct new rooms.”

A junior doctor from the Government Chest Hospital, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “Not all students have access to hostel facilities in peripheral government teaching hospitals. It had been underlined by the MCI that every junior doctor is supposed to stay on campus and should be provided with hostel facilities. While out-station students are given first-preferences for a hostel, students from the city or the State have to travel long distances.”

The junior doctor further alleged that the working facility in the hospitals is also pathetic.

“There is no proper washroom, especially for female junior doctors or duty rooms for doctors to rest. Stipends come in after every six months, forcing us to take personal loans. A few of us also conduct surgeries of HIV positive, MDR TB and HBsAg patients without proper protective gear,” said the doctor.

The Director of Medical Education could not be reached for comment.