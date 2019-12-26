RSS shows change in style of work

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A huge cut-out of Telangana tribal leader Komaram Bheem, whose slogan is ‘Jal Jangal Jameen’, was among four huge cut-outs that welcomed audience who attended the RSS public meeting at Saroornagar stadium on Wednesday. Besides, cut-outs of Rani Rudrama Devi, architect of the Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar and Swami Vivekananda were put up at the RSS public meeting.

High decibel sounds with ballet by children of Vaidehi Ashram, Gusadi dance by Adilabad tribals and song and dance of school children were arranged before the speech of Bhagwat. Though, the core philosophy of RSS remains intact, there is a sea change in its style of work.

Normally, the RSS public meetings have drills by its workers and a solo song by a RSS functionary. However, deviating from its traditional practice, for the first time in Telangana, the RSS put up cut-outs highlighting the philosophy of RSS and also giving due importance to Telangana culture.

Highlights of meet

Three-day Vijaya Sankalpa Sibiram, winter meeting of RSS will conclude on Thursday

As many as 7,705 RSS functionaries including Mukhya Sikshaks participated in the camp from Telangana

The participants in the camp were aged between 15 and 75

RSS brought out a book on senior RSS Pracharak

Rambhau Haldekarji

The aim of the meeting to expand the RSS to every village and Basti of Telangana