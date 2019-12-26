Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP leaders in the dark over most party programmes

Many of these leaders have been attending party programmes by following schedules on social media, or after getting to know from other party leaders. 

Published: 26th December 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By  S anil kumar
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A majority of BJP leaders in Telangana are said to be frustrated over not getting information through official channels regarding various programmes of the party.  Many of these leaders have been attending party programmes by following schedules on social media, or after getting to know from other party leaders. 

While this ‘communication gap’ has been bogging the party leaders in the State, none of them have had the courage to report the same to the party high command, and only privately express unhappiness over it to their colleagues.The situation, a BJP member said, is due to lack of coordination among the senior party leaders. The member said that they simply put the programmes up on the social media, leading to poor participation of the party members in the programmes. 

“As an active politician, I would like to participate in each and every programme of the party and also try to take at least 10 to 15 of my followers to it. However, when I am not getting any official information, how can I attend the events? asked an eminent member of the party on the condition of anonymity. “I feel that the Intellectuals meet, held on December 22 could have attracted a huge crowd. Being a long-time member of the party, even I was not invited to the programme”, said another top leader of the party.

